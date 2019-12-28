Bangor's oldest farmer's market still a staple in the community 25 years later

There's a little something for everyone at Bangor's oldest farmer market that is open year-round.

Rick Gilbert says, "It's a good feeling when you see happy people walk out with something that they want to buy."

The Bangor European Farmers Market is on Buck street and this time of year is held inside a greenhouse.

In 1995 Rick Gilbert and his wife started the market after they were inspired by ones in Europe.

Now, 25 years later they are still open each and every Saturday morning.

Gilbert says, "It's a wonderful feeling and you can see the happiness when you walk around inside and talk to people. And we hear their stories, they love sharing stories with all of us which is really fun. It grows the friendship we have with them. That's why so many of the customers keep returning."

Nearly a dozen vendors come and go each weekend with foods from all over the world.

Chris Mullen says, "I don't have a storefront, I have a van with a freezer in it and most of the fish I sell is buy the case to people who want to put a case of salmon in their freezer for the winter."

Chris has his own fishing boat and spends many of his days fishing on the waters in Alaska.

Mullen says, "She's a 32-foot Gillnet boat in Bristol Bay Alaska. I fish with 3 people, my brother from Bar Harbor is my first mate and my third guy this year was a 17-year-old kid from Machias who did fantastic. He was great out there. Maine people do well in the fisheries in Alaska."

He adds, "2019 was actually the biggest return of salmon to Bristol Bay in history, in 130 years of fishing. 62 million fish came back this year. It is just awesome to be apart of a fishery that's so abundant."

Other vendors include fresh organic produce, Mexican food, Mediterranean dishes, and even Asian cuisine.

One vendor has also found a way to give back to her community by donating 10 percent of proceeds when they sell Baba Gounoush to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center Pediatric Hospice Program.

Terri Sleeper says, "We lost a daughter to leukemia. So, for us, it is important to give back to the community."

Another family-run vendor supplies kids' clothing and which of it is made by a family member in England.

Amy Bernhardt says, "She's in England. It is really fun, I say when I get a box of sweaters it's like Christmas because I don't know what is going to be inside. So, I get these boxes and get to open them up and see what beautiful things she sent me."

The market is open each Saturday from 8:30 to 12:30.