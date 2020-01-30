Bangor's new Firehouse Subs to open on Monday

A national franchise with a focus on public safety is opening up a new location in Bangor.

Firehouse Subs will be opening their doors on Monday.

Located on Stillwater Avenue, their menu includes sandwiches and salads and gluten free options.

Their crew is completing their training today and will be all ready for the public at 10 a.m.

The franchise also aims to help local fire departments.

Bob Baldacci, Area Representative of Firehouse Subs New England says, "We have a public safety foundation where we give away millions of dollars a year in grants to help local firefighters and EMT's, local heroes, with life saving equipment that they desperately need."

Whenever customers come in for food, they are asked to round up their total to donate to the foundation.

In Maine alone, the foundation has given over $400,000 to local departments.

This will be the fifth Firehouse Subs location in the state.