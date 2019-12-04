Bangor's holiday tree goes up ahead of parade this weekend

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Downtown Bangor.

The city's holiday tree arrived Wednesday morning.

It was set to go up Tuesday, but the snow threw a wrench into the works.

Bangor Public Works crews along with Hartt Electric were there to delicately place it into it's new home in West Market Square.

A welcome addition after an area homeowner needed the tree removed.

"This came from Winterport," said Dan Sprague. "The guys name, it was on his front lawn, is Richard Glick. Had powerlines growing through it and he wanted it taken down before it took the wires down. We went down last week and got it. It's 41 feet, a Balsam Fir. Best I can tell by the rings it's about 24 or 5 years old. So, it really grew well.

Hathaway Holiday Lights will decorate the tree this year.

It all leads up to the Festival of Lights parade this Saturday - the tree will be lit following the parade around 6.

Members of the Hampden Academy Chorus will be there to accompany the lighting ceremony, too.