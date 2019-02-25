Bangor's drug court saves lives of addicted offenders

Many people in our state suffer from addiction.

Some are able to find help through family or community support or through recovery programs and rehab.

For others, it takes a run in with the law to save their life.

A program in Bangor is helping addicted offenders.

Justin Hincks, a Drug Court participant says, "I ended up committing a crime, something I never thought I'd do. I've been trying to fight addiction on my own for the past five years, and it just never got me anywhere."

Hincks has made the decision to be dedicated to getting treatment, but it took being arrested for it to happen.

The same is true for Don Dube.

Dube says, "I didn't realize the addiction that I actually had. I thought it was just normal. When I got in trouble, it was a rude awakening I should say. The road I was taking was not the right road, and I had many chances to take a different path but that right there was the divine intervention that I had."

Sgt. Wade Betters of the Bangor Police Department says, "There comes a time when no amount of talking in the world is going to convince someone to pursue the help that they need. That's when the criminal justice system comes into play. For some people a criminal case, a criminal charge, a criminal arrest, is the catalyst that gets them going on the path to recovery."

Both Hincks and Dube say that drug court saved their life.

Hincks says, "I love the structure of drug court because they hold us accountable for what we are doing, and I'm using that to my advantage because I'm tired of the life I'm living before."

Hincks started the program in July. Dube graduated from it earlier this month.

Dube says, "I thank God for helping me out with that because I didn't see any other way."

Betters says, "If you're also one of those people that are suffering from addiction and you know the help is out there but you're not pursuing it, give us a call. We'll help point you in the right direction. But if you're going to go out and commit criminal offenses, at some point you're going to be charged and caught. We hope that that charge will ultimately put you on the path where you'll recover from this issue."