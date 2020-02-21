Bangor's Ohio St. Bridge set to be replaced starting next week

A busy Bangor bridge is about to get replaced.

Demolition starts next week on the Ohio St. Bridge that goes over I-95.

The bridge is about 60 years old and at the end of its life-span.

Maine DOT is using new technology designed to save money over the long run.

"We're putting in some new non-corrosive materials that will hopefully limit the amount of long-term maintenance we'll have to do in the decades moving forward," said DOT Public Information Officer Paul Merrill. "We're also increasing the clearance for interstate traffic by about a foot and a half, so that'll be a new feature."

The bridge is expected to be open in September.

For alternate routes, go to MaineDOT.gov.