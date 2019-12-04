Bangor's Hill House kicks off the holiday season

The Thomas Hill House in Bangor is all decked out for Christmas.

This year's theme is an ode to the classic Christmas ballet, "The Nutcracker."

Each room is decorated by different sponsors.

Although each room is uniquely done, only one can earn bragging rights.

Executive Director of the Bangor Humane Society, Michael Melochick says, "We started mid-November believe it or not. We've been planning since the summer, and it kind of comes to the culmination tomorrow night at our preview night, and so people will actually probably be in here tomorrow doing those last minute flourishes to make sure that everything is just so, so they can win and get those bragging rights."

Members get a special sneak preview Thursday night from 4:00 to 6:30.

The general public is invited to come by from 6:30 to 8:00.

After preview night, the Hill House will be open on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from ten to four through Christmas.

Admission is $5 per person or $20 per family.

For more information, visit bangorhistoricalsociety.org.