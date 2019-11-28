Bangor church offers free Thanksgiving dinner

Offering a Thanksgiving meal to those in need.

That’s why Hammond Street Congregational Church in Bangor invited locals to stop by for a free dinner.

There was a turkey - of course, stuffing, corn, mashed potatoes, and more fixings for the perfect holiday meal.

Volunteers say they've worked many hours to prepare for this day and the community appreciation really shows.

Many told us how thankful they were for the meal.

Andy Wood, Chai of the Outreach Committee "We know that there's a need in the community for folks that don't have a lot of other options on thanksgiving. Some of these people we see them all the time. We just wanted to reach out to them and offer them a meal on thanksgiving as opposed to staying home by themselves.”

“My favorite food is my blanky, my favorite treat is cookies."

Speaking of cookies, Thanksgiving wouldn't be complete without dessert! They had lots of pies to choose from.