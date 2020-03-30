Bangor's Fr. Murray retiring from pastorship at hometown parish

Changes are coming to the clergy at St. Paul the Apostle Parish later this summer. On August 1st, Bangor native Father Frank Murray is set to retire from his position as pastor.

"Father Frank" has served in his current role for the past four years. Before he was ordained in 1981, Murray served two terms in the Maine House of Representatives. A graduate of UMaine, he was also a teacher and coach at John Bapst High School.

In his place, The Diocese of Portland is appointing Monsignor Andrew Dubois as pastor. Dubois originally hails form Fort Kent. He's no stranger to the area, graduating with a bachelor's degree from Husson College in the 1984.

St. Paul the Apostle Parish consists of six churches in the Greater Bangor area.