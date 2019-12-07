Bangor's Festival of Lights bring annual parade through downtown

The Festival of Lights in Bangor held their annual parade today through downtown.

Different groups from all the area towns marched through the streets.

Hundreds of spectators lined the sidewalks to check out all the fun.

Those who attended see it as a great way to bring local communities together.

"Well I think it's amazing to watch the community all together. Especially coming from small towns, you get to see everybody come out. I think sometimes that gets lost when you live in the bigger cities," said Amy Guerrette of Hampden.

The parade came just days after the city put up their Christmas Tree.