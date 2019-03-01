Bangor's Challenger Center celebrates 15 years

The Challenger Learning Center in Bangor is celebrating a milestone anniversary.

The center has been around for 15 years.

The space-based operation has had thousands of kids come through over the years and wants to expand their offerings by adding a program that includes a mission to Mars.

Friday they kicked off their celebration by accepting a big boost from Nickerson & O'Day...

"Fifteen years ago today we were standing here and cutting the ribbon on this wonderful new facility and welcoming it to the Bangor area and welcoming all the youth of the region to come here and learn about science, technology, engineering and math," said Karl Ward of Nickerson & O'Day.

"Pretty significant upgrade in software and hardware and we're always looking for all the support we can get in that kind of effort in our ongoing effort we always can use community support," said David Cattalle, VP of the Center's Board.

Challenger officials hope to raise enough money to overhaul some outdated technology too.

