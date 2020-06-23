Broad Street in Bangor to remain closed in an effort to help local businesses

Broad Street in Bangor will remain closed for now in an effort to help local businesses as the state reopens.

The Bangor City Council approved this at their meeting on Monday night.

Businesses can use the area as a pedestrian mall, as well as for expanded outdoor restaurant service.

The closure will run from Main Street to Bangor alley, alongside West Market Square.

It will remain in effect until the end of the city's state of emergency or labor day whichever comes first.

West Market Square is called Broad Street Park in the city's ordinance.

A city ordinance normally requires all parks to close by 10 pm, but councilors also approved allowing outdoor seating at West Market Square until midnight.