A Bangor woman pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $7,000 from the collection plates of a church.

65-year-old Brenda Dresser will spend 10 days in jail for theft.

Prosecutors say she took the money from Columbia Street Baptist Church between 20-16 and Easter of this year.

They say she did it while counting money from the Sunday collection plates.

Dresser also must perform 250 hours of community service and pay the church back the amount she stole.