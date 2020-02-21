Bangor woman sentenced for high-speed chase with baby in car

Eight months in jail. That's the sentence for a Bangor woman who led police on a high-speed chase with her baby in the back seat.

Ashley Brown pleaded guilty Friday to multiple charges including eluding police, criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police say she was at a convenience store on Hammond Street in August when an officer approached her.

They say she took off in her car reaching speeds of more than 60 miles an hour through the nearby neighborhood.

This is dashcam video from a police cruiser played in court Friday.

Witnesses say her car went airborne before hitting and splitting a utility pole.

Police say she took off with her baby.

Brown and her 19-month old child were found by police the next day.

The defendant, Ashley Brown took the stand on Friday. She said, "I'm sincerely sorry and genuine. I am about my actions. The night I put my daughter in danger that was my rock bottom."

"This was a really dangerous situation. Hopefully with a Jail sentence and a couple of years of intense supervision under probation that will ensure that will never happen again with this defendant," Devon DeMarco, Deputy District Attorney added.

Police said Brown told them she'd been using crack the day of the incident.

She said she fled because she didn't want her baby taken away by the state.

Brown has also been ordered to pay Emera Maine more than $2,000 for the utility pole.