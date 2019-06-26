Bangor woman sentenced for exposing child to meth thru breast milk

A Bangor mother accused of exposing her baby to methamphetamine has been sentenced.

21-year-old Alyssa Murch admitted to running a meth lab out of a home on Davis Road and to using meth while breastfeeding.

Wednesday, a judge sentenced her to 76 days in jail with credit for time already served.

She'll also be admitted to in-patient rehab.

Murch will take part in to the Maine Drug Court Program and will spend 4 years on probation.

She said in court she's a mother of two with a third on the way.