A Bangor woman has pleaded guilty to stealing from two local businesses.

27-year-old Michelle Harmon was sentenced to 60 days in jail for theft.

Authorities say Harmon used her business account credit card at Green Acres Kennel to spend more than $15,000 on items for herself.

The judge ordered Harmon to pay that money back.

Harmon also pleaded guilty to theft involving the Loyal Biscuit Company.

She must pay back more than $3,300 to that business.