Bangor woman keeps little old doll as a reminder that giving makes a difference

"In my china closet in amongst the knick knacks is this little doll."

Nearly 40 years ago, then 15-year-old Julia Pesce, along with her mother and 3-year-old brother, left an unsafe living situation in Augusta and came to a shelter in Bangor.

"We were together, we were safe, but obviously very poor."

Through a gift-giving program, the family received some presents for Christmas.

"One of which was this doll. She has hair that looks like mine when I crawl out of bed in the morning. She's missing a sock."

Despite the doll's rumpled appearance, Julia says she's kept it for the memories and as a reminder.

"Even the smallest of gifts matter. This year through Christmas is for Kids, I have sponsored a teenage girl who herself is homeless with her family, so that hit home for me."

Renae Muscatell, Community Relations Manager for Penquis, visited Julia to hear her story and pick up her donation. "I think the Christmas is for Kids Program often means as much to the person giving as to the child that receives the gift."

Julia says things have improved greatly since that Christmas long ago. "My younger brother is now a college professor and a PhD, so it's like, it does get better. If you don't have hope, you don't have anything. Somehow, someway, it will get better."

"The parents that receive these presents are very much in situations like Julia explained her mother was in." Renae added. "They've found themselves in very difficult times, and they're trying to do everything they can to make the holidays normal."

Julia says her mother helped them through some tough times and raised her to be generous and kind. "In memory of my mother, I have done my best to give back, to make sure that the kids know that they matter."

"People can still donate." says Renae. "We have about 300 kids left waiting for someone to sponsor. I would encourage folks to go on the website to see if there's a kid a story that they connect to and make the holidays brighter for a kid out there in need."

To find a child to sponsor and to learn more about the program, you can visit christmasisforkids.org

The deadline to give is December 18th.

