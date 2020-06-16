Bangor woman is using her positive outlook to educate others about ALS

Tammy and David Michaels had their first date 22 years ago across the street from their new home. A new home perfect for the couple because it already had the ramps and other accessibility features Tammy needs to get around.

Last year she was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's disease, or ALS, a disease of the nervous system that attacks and weakens muscles.

"I think there's a lot of people in her circumstance that wouldn't be able to do the things that she does. She's so strong. With each and every day she's gotten stronger and despite the challenges, she's still remained positive," said David.

"Positivity is the most important thing that gets me through my day. Do I have bad days? Absolutely. I try to tackle each negative with a smile or laugh," said Tammy.

She tries to look for the good in every day despite the challenges.

"Yeah, maybe there was five bad things to happen but if I dwell on those five things not only is it gonna bring me down but it might bring him down or my kids down and then it just spreads," she said.

Tammy has always been an open book when it comes to her health and ALS has been no different. Through her Facebook page, Tamurai's Adventure, she's raising awareness for the disease by sharing her personal stories and answering any questions, no matter how difficult.

"She has ALS. She is not ALS. And that's what the biggest inspiration is," said David.

"Not only is ALS important but accessibility is important. It's huge. I'm begging for businesses to pay attention a little bit more and do that little extra for my community," she said.

Despite all of the challenges ALS brings, this family is devoted to being there for each other through every challenge.

"Because she is not her disease, she's been able to be there and still be supportive of our boys," said David.

"If anyone deserves the attention it would be him. Because it's not always about me it's about the caregiver. You can't forget about the caregiver because it's a lot of emotional support," said Tammy.

"She's worth every struggle," said David.

Tammy is also raising money for the ALS Foundation through a walk on August 29th.

You can find more information here: https://www.facebook.com/donate/3719831184757508/2641268766122339/

