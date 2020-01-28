Woman sentenced for Bangor Mall stabbings now facing new charges

A Bangor woman convicted of stabbing two strangers in the Bangor Mall 5 years ago, was re-arrested Monday.

According to Bangor police, 39-year old Elizabeth Ellis is charged with criminal mischief and violating her probation.

Officers were called to Hammond Street for reports of a woman throwing rocks at cars. They discovered two parked vehicles with damage and football sized stones on the ground near them.

Police believe the rocks came from a nearby retaining wall.

In 2015, Ellis was sentenced to three years in prison for the stabbings. She was also ordered to serve six years of probation.

