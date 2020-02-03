Bangor woman concerned about family living in Wuhan

The latest figures out of China show more than 17-thousand confirmed cases of the coronovirus. 361 people have died.

The city of Wuhan is considered the epicenter of the outbreak.

It's also where DongYang {Don-Yawhn} Palmer's family lives.

Joy Hollowell spoke to the Bangor resident and her husband as they closely monitor the evolving situation overseas.

"My family is not safe there because my city, my country is not safe now."

Dongyang Palmer is the wife of former Bangor City Councilor Gerry Palmer. She and Gerry met through his more than decade long invovement with the Maine China Network based in Bangor. Dongyan and Gerry married in Wuhan in January of 2018. She moved to Maine this past June. Dongyang says when the Coronavirus was initially reported in December, she wasn't concerned.

"Because the outbreak doesn't spread out so fast at the time," she says.

But things changed very quickly. Last month, authorities in China activated the highest public health emergency response in an effort to contain the contagious virus.

"My government makes every effort, but the virus is too fast than our actions," says Dongyang Palmer, sighing. "My family is okay, but who knows at the next moment what can happen."

"They are a transportaiton center, Wuhan," adds her husband, Gerry. "They have the high speed train, they have a world class subway system. a world class bus system. Now there are no cars in the downtown, everything is shut down."

Dongyang was living in Wuhan during the SARS epidemic of of 2003. Authorities are now confirming more people have died from the Coronavirus than SARS.

"There is a shortage of medial supplies, they have no more masks," says Dongyang.

Dongyang keeps in daily contact with her family.

"Her parents had trouble getting medication," explains Gerry Palmer. "They had to get her brother to get medication for them."

"We need help, we need love around the world," says Dongyang. "Because nothing is as important as life, we're in the same world, same boat."

The Maine CDC assures the public that there are no confirmed cases nor is anyone under investigation for the Coronavirus in our state at this time

Symptoms include fever and/or cough and difficulty breathing. However, If you have these symptoms and did not recently travel to China or did not have contact with someone with the Coronavirus, health offiicals say it is likely to be a cold or the flu.