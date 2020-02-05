Bangor woman celebrates big birthday

A Bangor woman is celebrating a special milestone.

Lavon Harris is 101 years young.

There was a big party for her at her home at the Country Villa Retirement Home.

Her family was also there to help her celebrate her birthday.

They told us she's always been a devoted mom, grand and great grandmother. She lived most of her life in Guilford and Piscataquis County.

We asked her what her secret to a long life is. She said happiness and good luck.

"I've been very lucky to have lived so long and I'm so happy. But my day will come and I'll have to accept it. But while I'm here, woohoo!" Lavon Harris said.

Lavon and her family had a great time Tuesday afternoon. She modeled her new outfit for us.

We spent her 100th birthday with her last year and couldn't pass up the chance to do so again!