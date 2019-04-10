Bangor woman accused of exposing baby to drugs through breast milk arrested on new charges

A Bangor woman who police said exposed her infant to methamphetamine through breast milk in December was arrested Tuesday afternoon.

21-year-old Alyssa Murch appeared before a judge Wednesday on new charges.

Those charges include operating a meth lab and violating conditions of release.

A judge said in court Murch is being held without bail.

"She Is staying clean and staying out of trouble because she's working to get her children back. It would make it harder for her to do that if she was in jail. She just recently, very recently, discovered that she's pregnant."

Murch is due back in court in May.