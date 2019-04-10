Bangor woman accused of exposing baby to drugs through breastmilk arrested for alleged operation of meth lab

A Bangor woman who police say exposed her infant to methamphetamine through breast milk has been arrested and charged with operating a meth lab.

In December, police were called to the hospital after 21-year-old Alyssa Murch's seven-month-old child was unconscious and found to have ingested the drug.

The infant had regained consciousness by the time officers got to the hospital.

In January, Murch was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, aggravated furnishing of drugs and domestic violence assault.