Bangor woman convicted of 2015 mall stabbings back in court

A Bangor woman convicted of stabbing two strangers in the Bangor Mall 5 years ago was back in court.

Police say she was arrested earlier this week for throwing rocks at cars.

39-year-old Elizabeth Ellis is charged with criminal mischief and violating her probation.

She pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Officers were called to Hammond Street Monday for a report of a woman vandalizing cars.

They discovered two parked vehicles with damage and football-sized stones on the ground near them.

Police believe the rocks came from a nearby retaining wall.

In 2015, Ellis was sentenced to three years in prison for the stabbings at the mall.

She was also ordered to serve six years of probation.

She's being held on $250 and is expected to appear in court again in March.