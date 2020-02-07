Bangor wants to remind plow truck drivers to clean off plows

The City of Bangor is reminding plow drivers to clean off your plows after each storm.

This keeps mud and sediment from getting on public roads and into the city's storm water system.

City officials say not doing that can contribute to pollution in the area's rivers and streams.

"So when you get sediment in the storm water system. Storm water systems are meant to handle some sediment and they'll collect it and we'll clean it out later. But if it gets into a stream, you get what we call embeddedness and basically it degrades the habitat for anything trying to live in that stream," said Richard May, Bangor's Storm Water Utilities Technician.

The best way to remove sediment from your plow is simply with a shovel or car brush.