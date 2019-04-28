Bangor walks for Autism

Hundreds gathered in Bangor this afternoon, to help raise awareness for Autism.

Bangor was one of five cities to take part in the 7th Annual Walk for Autism, along with Portland, Biddeford, Farmington, and Fryberg.

Organizers say more than 400 people registered to walk in Bangor, and more than 11-hundred walkers registered statewide.

We're told it's all in support of the quality of life for individuals and families with Autism.

"It's important for families," said Autism of Maine's Executive Director Kathy Dionne. "So we want them to come out and meet other families, have their children or adult children meet others, to know that their community is there for them and to see who is in their community."