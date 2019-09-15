Bangor walk raises funds for children and families served by RMHC Maine

Dozens of community members laced up their sneakers Saturday to help those in need.

People gathered in Saxl Park in Bangor for the Red Shoe, Run & Walk.

Eager runners put a timed two mile run to the test while others took a nice nature walk.

All the money raised goes towards supporting Ronald McDonald House Charities of Maine.

‘Anyone receiving treatment, 21 and under, we welcome their families into our home and give them a home away from home and offer the comforts of lodging and food, and all that stuff that while they’re going through a tough time. We try and alleviate all the stress we can,” said Rachel Severance, Marketing Director for the Ronald McDonald House.

For more information on the services they provide visit: https://rmhcmaine.org/

