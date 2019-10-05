Remembrance walk held for families who have been touched by infant loss

October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month.

1 in 4 pregnancies end in loss.

On Saturday, families gathered in Bangor to remember the loss of the very young.

It was all part of Empty Arms Remembrance Walk which raises money for the non-profit.

Participants walked one mile in Mount Hope Cemetery.

Empty Arms is operated solely by volunteers.

Their mission is to provide support to families throughout the grieving process of pregnancy and infant loss.

"Everyone who is on the board has also lost a child” explained Michelle Paradis of Empty Arms. “So, we are members of the group. So, we all understand what they are going through and it's just been a major support for all of us involved.

Empty Arms offers monthly support meetings, which are held the third Thursday of each month.

