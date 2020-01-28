Bangor volunteers work to help keep folks warm during winter

Volunteers in Bangor are working to help folks keep warm by building window inserts.

AmeriCorps volunteers from UMaine hosted Window Dressers to build low-cost insulating window inserts that function as interior mounted storm windows.

Many Mainers struggle to heat their homes, and window inserts provide an inexpensive way to save fuel and stay warm.

Over the next week, volunteers will be building 225 inserts.

More than half will be given free of charge to local low-income families.

Erin Ferrell, AmeriCorps, said, "It's really great because it helps save them a lot of money on their energy bills every year. I mean, we've talked to a lot of people that got them before, actually a few people in here today had them before, and came back to volunteer because they are just so efficient, and they've helped them so much that they want to help get them for other people."

Anyone interested in volunteering or in getting inserts for your home can visit windowdressers.org.