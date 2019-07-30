Bangor rehabs abandoned homes for city's future

Bangor has several properties that have been abandoned or fallen into disrepair.

After the city is forced to take ownership, they determine whether they can be salvaged or if they need to be demolished.

It's a long process but the end goal is to offer more housing, especially for low income families, a real need in our community.

Tanya Emery, Director of Community and Economic Development for the City of Bangor says, "Unfortunately sometimes the city is in a position where after many years of trying we are not able to get property tax payers to take care of an obligation and we do come to the situation where we do recommend taking possession of some properties."

Most of these properties are abandoned.

Emery says, "If there's any hope for us to save it, that's the best place for us to start from."

Those salvageable properties are then put up for bid on the city's website.

Emery says, "It will take time and it will take money but our goal is to get those in the hands of people who can turn them around. We really try to fit the project and the bidder to the city's priority of creating affordable housing and also being respectful of what the condition of the neighborhood is."

Folks interested in bidding on these city owned properties can visit the city's website and register as a vendor.

The city is also working to make sure these buildings don't become run-down and abandoned in the first place.

If you're struggling financially to make needed repairs, before things get too-far gone the city says reach out. There's help.

Jeff LaBree, House Rehabilitation Coordinator says, "We also offer a rehab loan through the city where income eligible and property eligible people can come to us if they need help with repairs like their roof is leaking, windows, lead abatement. I mean the weather is beautiful right now, but winter is coming and it's time to start thinking about those upgrades."

The city's overall goal is to provide safe, affordable housing for folks. City officials say these programs, while they take time and money, are worth it for the Bangor's future.

To learn more about these programs visit bangormaine.gov/housing.