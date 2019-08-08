Bangor trash pickup switching to 'One Bin All In' policy

The curbside trash and recycling pick-up system for Bangor residents is being simplified.

“The city is going to our… we call it ‘one bin all in.’ Just throw everything in the trash throw everything in the bags. Once a week. You don't even have to think about it anymore.”

Bangor Public Works Director Eric Willett says the new system will require less effort for residents.

“Basically everybody that washes all their jars and separates all their cardboard and all that. Don't have to do that anymore.”

The change comes as the Coastal Resources of Maine facility operated by Fiberight in Hampden is expected to be fully operational next month. Bangor is one of over 100 cities and towns planning to send their waste to the plant.

“There are machines that sort and separate everything, sort all the plastics out. You don't even have to take the cover off your glass jars anymore. They'll do that.”

As part of the switch the recycling center run by the city will be shut down on September 2nd. But not to worry. The amount of material recycled will actually increase.

“Right now the city of Bangor recycles roughly ten percent of our total waste. The new coastal resources facility Fiberight will recycle 50% of everything we throw away.”

The every other week curbside pickup of recyclables will cease on September second. Going forward the regular weekly curbside pickup will collect both trash and recyclables together.

“We just want to reassure people that we're not doing away with recycling.”

Old habits die hard but Willett says environmentally minded people don’t need to stress.

“They like recycling, they feel like they're doing their part recycling. They feel like they have to separate it. We're trying to reassure them that they don't have to separate it. It's going to get separated. We are still doing it.”

For more information you can visit bangormaine.gov/trash

