Bangor trash pickup advancing to automation later this month

Bangor residents will be going big when it comes to trash bins...

Later this month, the city will roll out its new automated side-load trash trucks.

They require a specific kind of bin so starting Monday, Bangor residents will receive a 96-gallon container that you can roll out to the curb. Each one will be tagged to its residence.

The older bins will be picked up next week for recycling.

Starting Monday, June 29th, all Bangor households with curbside pick up must use these new bins.

For more information, log onto https://bangormaine.gov/curbside

