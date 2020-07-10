Bangor transient charged with robbery after attack of man in downtown Thursday night

Bangor Police say a man was robbed and attacked Thursday night in the city's downtown area.

The person accused of that crime is now in jail.

Police say that 39 year old Ricky Hendsbee, who is listed as a local transient, was caught in the act of stealing from a property on State Street.

They say Hendsbee was walking away from that location with a backpack later found to be filled with items he had allegedly taken from there.

We're told the building owner tried to stop Hendsbee, and attempted to take his picture.

Police say Hendsbee knocked the phone from the man's hand and began physically attacking him in the middle of the street.

Officers arrived and stopped the attack, arresting Hendsbee and charging him with robbery.

Hendsbee also was charged with violating bail- according to authorities he has more than a dozen current sets of bail connected to other crimes.