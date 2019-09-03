Bangor students welcomed to school by city police

It was a hello from the Bangor Police Department that started the school year for kids across the city.

TV5 was there to find out why the effort to familiarize cops and kids is being made.

The first day of classes was on Tuesday for many students.

In Bangor the new school year came with a greeting from city police.

"We try to have an officer at each school on opening day in the city of Bangor," said Sgt. Wade Betters of the Bangor Police Department. "We do it every year. It's a chance for us to try to engage the students, staff, meet some new kids, meet some parents along the way and really start building a rapport with the students in the city."

On the first day of classes and having a presence throughout the school year local authorities hope that by building that rapport with kids, should a child have something to report they'll feel comfortable in doing so.

"I think the kids have to see the police as friends," said parent Andrew Matlins. "Not just an authority figure when they need them. It sends a comforting reminder that they are here if we need them."

"When we build rapport and get to know some of these kids they are more likely to talk to us and tell us if there's trouble or if there's something going on in their life that they need to speak with us about," said Betters. "We want to be approachable to them."

"They see them in good times not only bad times so this is a really great first start, especially for the pre-K, the younger kids, they see that Bangor is not only a school community it's an entire community," said parent Paula Matlins.

