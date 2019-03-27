Bangor store owner donates to Newtown charity following lockdown

In light of what happened with some area schools going into lockdown this morning, a Bangor business owner is trying to spread a message of positivity.

Jamie Clark owns The Willie Wags in downtown Bangor.

When she heard that schools in Bangor and Orono were locked down today because of a threat, she decided all of the profits from sales in store and online from noon to 6 would be donated to charities in honor of the victims of the Newtown school shooting.

"Adulting is hard,"said Clark. "Doing the right thing and setting an example for the little eyes that are watching. Especially today little eyes are watching. That's really sad and scary. I think trying to step up and do the right thing and lead by example and be kind and give her back and use What voice you have to try and make a difference I think that's really important."

The Willie Wags is on the corner of Harlow and Central Streets in Bangor.

You can find them online at TheWillieWags.com.