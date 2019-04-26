Bangor stabbing victim: 'I've changed a lot over the past year'

Last summer, Bangor Police had to clear out an area near the Penobscot River known as "Tent City" after frequent issues with violence.

In one incident, a man was stabbed 13 times.

He's now recovered and getting the help he needs through a local program.

"I didn't realize that when he stabbed my arm he hit an artery, and it was spraying out pretty far. I honestly thought I was going to die," said Adrian McComb in July of 2018.

We first met McComb last summer while he was recovering at a Bangor hospital.

Police responded to an area in "Tent City" last July after an altercation that led to McComb being stabbed multiple times.

McComb is now on his way to recovery. He may not have permanent housing yet, but he's relying on the support of local resources.

"I've changed a lot over the past year, and I am actually trying now," said McComb who previously lived in "Tent City."

On Thursday, city officials cleared out another homeless encampment near Bass Park.

We met Adrian there as he tried to help friends who were being forced to leave.

"The community that I have come to know as the homeless people I still come and check on even though I am still homeless. We're no different than anyone else except that we made poor life decisions, and some of us can't get out of that rut," said McComb.

McComb says he knows what it's like to be forced out of a place he called home.

He knows Bangor Police have a job to do to keep everyone safe, and he's grateful to officers like Sergeant Betters who continue to make an effort.

"That guy does a lot, but the rapport that he has built with the homeless community is a lot different than other officers, and I understand because a lot of the people out there are alcoholics and stuff, and they feel like they are going to get in trouble," said McComb. "He just wants the best for all of us that are out here, and I mean, it's not fun."

McComb may not be in stable housing yet, but he says he's working on it by reaching out and using resources that are provided.

"These guys at the Brick Church are helping me out tremendously. People at the homeless shelter are helping out. When you try, they'll meet you halfway," he said.

He's also receiving assistance from a program at Penquis to hopefully get an apartment by the end of summer.

"It's pretty much that you set up a goal of how much you want to save, and you have to use it for the goal that you save it for, and they'll match every penny that you put into it," he said.

He still has a way to go to fully get back on his feet, but one thing he's learned in the last year is you help yourself by helping others.

"When you show a little initiative, then you get that little bit of extra help," said McComb.