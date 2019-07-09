Bangor sidewalk art and culture festival being revived this summer

Exchange and Harlow Streets in Bangor are getting a little love this weekend.

That's where the Downtown Bangor Sidewalk Art Festival is happening.

The event is hosted by the Downtown Bangor Partnership.

It's a non-profit devoted to promoting everything the city has to offer.

This weekend, the festival will feature artwork from local artists, a tent with live glassblowing and wood carving, musical and theatrical performances, a children's area, and more.

Organizers say it's also a great way to showcase what this section of downtown has to offer on a daily basis.

"Exchange Street and Harlow have really changed in the last couple years. We've added a number of new restaurants and a number of new shops and we just wanted to highlight that for people," said Betsy Lundy, the Downtown Coordinator & Cultural Liaison for the City of Bangor.

Organizers say this event went on for more than two decades before ending ten years ago, and they're excited to revive it.