Bangor serving city businesses with interactive map of offerings

Bangor officials want people to know that several city businesses remain open...

And a new interactive map will help you find what's out there.

It's an expanded listing of services that are being provided to customers.

Since the first week that social distancing measures were put in place - the list shared locations of food service and curbside pickup...

The updated list includes things like auto repair - health care and pharmacies...

The map can be found on the city's website..

bangormaine.gov/localbusiness