Bangor senior living facility holds spaghetti dinner while supporting Toys for Tots

Drop off a new unwrapped toy for children in need and get a free dinner.

That was the idea behind holding a spaghetti supper at Solstice Senior Living.

Lots of toys were collected for Toys for Tots.

This national charity is dedicated to making sure kids have presents underneath their Christmas trees.

Those we talked with Friday night say it's all about giving back during the holiday season.

Amanda Rideout, Greater Bangor Area, Toys for Tots Coordinator, said, "Well, we have to support our local families. We got to help each other. As a community, we are stronger when we help each other. It would be heartbreaking as a child to wake up without a present under the tree."

"We like to be part of the community and there are some people in this community and the surrounding area that are open-hearted and big-hearted and that want to be part of it," added Deborah Wisdom, Solstice Senior Living's Director of Sales and Marketing.

"I was in the Marine Corps Reserve for 6 years after 2 years of active duties in the Marines. I like to back it. It means a lot," said Former Marine and Marine Corps League member, Herbert Colson.

If you'd like to donate, head to https://www.toysfortots.org/

There are also collection boxes where toys can be dropped off around Hancock and Penobscot counties.

