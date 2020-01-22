Bangor sees 40% increase in parking tickets over previous year

The city of Bangor has seen a 40-percent increase in parking tickets a year after a new automated system went into place.

"During the peak hours of 11-2, it's going to be pretty hard to find a spot downtown, but generally aside from that, we feel pretty comfortable that parking is in a good place."

Tyler Collins, Bangor's Community and Economic Development Officer, says the past year has yielded new data about parking downtown. In October of 2018, the city of Bangor deployed a mobile license plate recognition system that tracks and tickets parking offenses which led to an increase in parking tickets.

"That's not the best judge of whether the system is being successful."

Collins points to a new report by Republic Parking, the company contracted to manage parking in the city, showing a significant rise in the number of permits sold for off-street lots.

"With the implementation of the LPR system, we did see a flurry of folks buying permits for the lots. Our hope and our thought and what we intend to happen is that there will be a decrease in tickets once people get used to the system and once those longer term parkers start utilizing the longer term lots."

In the same year, the city rearranged parking spaces to bring them into line with standards with a net gain of over 30 spaces.

"The industry standard for on street usage is 85% full, so the idea being at any given point you can go up the street and find one space per block usually."

According to the report by Republic Parking, the busiest streets were hovering around this standard last summer.

The report also tracked a significant amount of "shuffling," or drivers who move their vehicle to a new spot before their allotted time is up. This is allowed under current city ordinance, but the report recommends looking into policy changes to discourage it.

"The data that we got back reaffirms that shuffling is still an issue, and it's something that we plan to keep an eye on and address in the future if need be."

You can find the full report by Republic Parking on the city website in the meeting agenda for January 21st. A direct link to the report is in the sidebar.