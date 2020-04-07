Bangor school budget to be discussed at upcoming meeting

The Bangor School Committee will be discussing the upcoming budget at Wednesday's meeting.

Superintendent Betsy Webb tells us there have been a lot of moving parts.

They have an initial $49.8 million budget.

She says it comes with a less than one percent increase on local residents.

Webb says they are working to keep the cost for residents as low as possible and they hope to meet with the city council to see where adjustments need to be made.

Webb says working on a school budget during a pandemic has been surreal.

"We are as close to a zero impact on the locals as possible and we will continue to make sure that it's a priority to work with the city council and to have something that everybody can feel good about," said Webb.

Webb says if needed they may have to create a budget with zero increase to residents.

The meeting Wednesday night can be seen on public access.

Folks can also join the Zoom meeting.

Just call the school for that info.

The budget will ultimately be voted on and approved by the school committee and city