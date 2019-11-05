Bangor sandwich shop kicking off the season of giving

The Legacy Sandwich on State Street in Bangor is fundraising by selling handmade ornaments.

Starting on November 18th you can buy them from the restaurant.

The proceeds will go towards a local charity that you can help decide.

"My family, we always did homemade ornaments growing up. My great grandmother always gave us homemade ornaments so our Christmas tree at home is all homemade. We just think it's a really nice, you know it brings the family atmosphere to it. Mom came up with the idea actually. So we're looking forward to it," said Justin Bernosky, the restaurant's General Manager.

You can vote for which charity you'd like the fund to go towards on the restaurant's Facebook page.

The winner will be announced this Friday.