Bangor road race raises money for addiction treatment

Helping those who are in the race for their lives, to beat addiction.

That's what Wellspring Inc. was doing in Bangor Saturday morning.

They held their fourth annual Race for Recovery.

Folks were able to walk or run in the event.

All money raised benefits the Bangor-based organization and helps continue their mission of ensuring access for treatment services for all those who seek it, regardless of ability to pay.

Organizers say the reasons why they keep this event going, year after year, are simple.

"We want the community here to be able to support people, not only who are in recovery but, to encourage people who have not yet made that step,” explained Dawn Pelletier of Wellspring Inc. “The second point is to reduce stigma because that is one of the biggest barriers to recovery, and third, this is a fundraiser event for Wellspring."

Last year's event, brought in over $20,000 for Wellspring.

