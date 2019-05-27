Bangor retirement community hosts car show and bbq

Sunny skies provided the perfect backdrop for the annual Memorial Day car show and barbeque at a Bangor retirement community.

This is the 7th year that Solstice Senior Living has sponsored the fundraiser.

Money raised goes to support the Maine Troop Greeters and Honor Flight Maine.

Attendees were able to check out rides ranging from model t fords to mustangs.

Trophies were awarded at the car show including ones for best in show and veteran's choice.

Grilled hot dogs, hamburgers and more were on the menu for lunch.

"We have a lot of veterans that live with us, and this gives them an opportunity to look back and see, have memories of where they've been," says Deborah Wisdom, Director of Sales and Marketing for Solstice Senior Living.

"Honor Flight Maine, we're a non-profit organization, and we take our Maine veterans down to Washington, D.C. for free to see their national memorials that were built for them," says Joy Asuncion.

Asuncion says there are three remaining Honor Maine flights this year - in June, September, and October.

The group is actively seeking World War Two veterans interested in going to D.C.

For more information, call 930-5640 or log onto https://www.honorflightmaine.org/