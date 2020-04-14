Bangor restaurant saying thanks, asks you to do the same

A Bangor based restaurant is getting creative in it's efforts to say thanks.

They are writing it.

No cards needed at Moe's Original BBQ.

They are using their window.

Still open for curbside pick up orders the staff put their hard working staff members names and regular customers in the window and now would like to invite you to single out someone you think deserves a shout out...

"They're all crushing it here," said General Manager Chris Kelley. "We're all working so hard. It's a totally new structure and everyone is doing a great job. We also have the police, firefighters up there, teachers, nurses."

In addition, Moe's was offering 10 percent of their sales Tuesday to the Vine Street School in Bangor.

They are looking for more fundraising ideas and are open to suggestions.