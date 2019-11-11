Bangor restaurant offers veterans free meal

Seasons in Bangor took the opportunity to thank veterans and active military personnel on Veterans Day.

Anyone who has served can take their active military ID, although it's not required, to the restaurant and will be served a free meal up to $15.

They are serving their full menu.

John Wafford, General Manager says, "There has been all branches so far. Some coming up from the parade and some people coming in all dressed up in their full uniform. But just watching their interactions as well to a lot of hand shakes, a lot of hugs, a lot of thank yous. It's great to see.

The promotion is being offered until close Monday night.