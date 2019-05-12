Bangor restaurant caters to moms on Mother's Day

Many families spent Mother's Day spoiling their moms by taking them out to brunch.

Seasons in Bangor was just one of the many restaurants in the area catering to moms Sunday.

Every year the staff at Seasons offer a brunch buffet with all the fixings.

Staff say they see more than 600 people come through the door on Mother's Day.

"Having a spot to bring 14 or 18 or 20 people doesn't exist very much, and with us we don't have any reservation charges on tables so people can come and book ahead of time, and sit down and have a good time," said John Hafford, Seasons general manager.

Seasons serves brunch every Easter as well.

