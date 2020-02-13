Get your poodle skirt out for Valentine's Day sock hop in Bangor

Dust off your poodle skirts and saddle shoes!

Celebrate the sweetest day of the year like they did in 1950.

Back Alley Restaurant in Bangor is holding a sock hop Friday night.

Owner Lisa McHugh says they're excited to do things a little differently for Valentine's Day.

She says her regulars helped her come up with the idea.

"We were in here one night, and we were talking and playing music with our customers, and we were playing oldies and were like, 'oh my gosh, that would be so much fun!' So, some of our staff is gonna be in poodle skirts and dressing up and hopefully a lot of the customers will as well," said McHugh.

Back Alley Restaurant is in the Family Fun Lanes building off of Route 2 in Bangor.

The sock hop starts at 7pm.

