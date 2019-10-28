Bangor residents head to the polls for early voting, new security measures in place

Election day is right around the corner.

Early voting in Bangor began Monday at the Cross Insurance Center this week.

Volunteers will be there from eight to six through Thursday.

They can help folks get registered right there.

Bangor officials say while this is a low-key year for items on the ballot, getting voting in early helps with lines on election day.

They also have some new security measures at the Cross Center they want voters to be aware of.

Lisa Goodwin, Bangor City Clerk, said, "There is security now down here at the Cross Center. They will have to go through the metal detector. They shouldn't be bringing any bags that are more than 14 inches by 14 inches and six inches wide. So, they want to be aware of that. When they come down to vote just leave everything else at home."

Election day is next Tuesday, November 5th.