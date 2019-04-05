Bangor resident turns 102

A local veteran celebrated his 102nd birthday at the Maine Veterans' Home in Bangor.

Elmer "Skip" Plummer was surrounded by his friends as they ate cake and sang Happy Birthday.

He lived in Brewer much of his life and served in the Navy.

Skip says he doesn't feel his age and credits his wife for making it to 102.

"Do you feel 102? No. How do you feel really? 75. Well, I think it was my wife that brought it along. She was a big play in my lifetime."

Skip has four children, 11 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren.