Bangor redemption center giving to city restaurants

Are you trying to find a way to support your favorite restaurant?

A Bangor redemption center has you covered.

Damon's Beverage and Redemption is pitching in.

Bring in your bottles and cans, and if you donate them to a local restaurant, Damon's will add 20 percent to the total.

10 dollars in cans - 2 more dollars goes into the till.

It's an idea the folks there say has been a resounding success with customers.

"Phenomenal," said manager Dave Makson. "As more and more people are finding out, more and more people are donating. In this climate these days, people are being very generous and helping out those who need help. We see a lot of donations to charities. We also see a lot of donations to these bars and restaurants because there really isn't another way to donate to them."

You can pick whatever restaurant you want.

They divide up the money at the end of every week.

